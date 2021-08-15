Cancel
Call of Duty League Champs Weekend Will Have Strict Covid Protocols

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty League Has Confirmed That Call of Duty Championship Weekend Will Have Strict Covid Protocols. The Call of Duty League will take us to its final, ultimate Championship Weekend from 19th to 22nd August, as the best eight teams in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War vie for the title of this year’s champs. The Covid-19 pandemic has affected industries across the board, and with restrictions on mass gatherings, eSports events were no exception. Call of Duty League held last year’s Championship Weekend online, and for most of this year, the games were also held online. Call of Duty League recently announced that fans would return for Major V and Championship Weekend, but with the rise of the Covid-19’s delta variant, serious protocols were implemented.

