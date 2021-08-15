Akira Announced In Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season 5

In case you somehow missed it, it was revealed last week that Street Fighter characters Guile and Cammy would both be joining Epic Games' Fortnite as new skins very soon, and well, "very soon" is here now. Both Cammy and Guile have been added to Fortnite as of this weekend, and both are available within the popular free-to-play title's in-game shop for a limited time alongside specific cosmetics for each.