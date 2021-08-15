Akira Announced In Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Season 5
Akira, A New Character, Have Been Unveiled And Will Be Coming to Season 5 in Street Fighter V: Champion Edition. Street Fighter V has had a healthy life since its release in 2016 and the game is entering its fifth season, which will bring new characters, costumes and stages. In August, Oro and Luke were announced as upcoming characters and today, Capcom have officially showcased Akira, another character with a unique fighting style.cogconnected.com
