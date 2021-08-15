Ninjas In Pyjamas Merges With ESV5 To Compete Globally And On Mobile

As all regular players and followers of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile know, the developers release the beta of the upcoming updates of the game beforehand to collect reviews and fix the bugs and glitches if any based on the performance of the beta. This time it’s no different as the developers of PUBG Mobile have rolled out another beta for the upcoming 1.6 updates of the game. The beta is featuring the new events which will be available in the game when the update is live along with changes to the mechanisms and maps if any.