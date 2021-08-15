Ninjas In Pyjamas Merges With ESV5 To Compete Globally And On Mobile
Ninjas in Pyjamas Have Announced A Merger With ESV5 And Have Officially Formed NIP Group. Ninjas in Pyjamas is one of the most decorated and popular organizations in eSports that has competed and won trophies in games such as Counterstrike, FIFA, Valorant and Rainbow Six: Siege. The company has continued to expand its roots across the industry and has announced a merger with ESV5, a Chinese eSports brand. As a result, NIP Group was formed.cogconnected.com
