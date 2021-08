As of August 17, 2021, more than 1,400 people are dead and another 6,000 are injured after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake in Haiti. The island nation sits near the intersection of two tectonic plates that make the Earth’s crust, making it extremely vulnerable to major quakes. The executive director of Hope for Haitians joined The 21st to discuss the earthquake and Illinois' deep ties to Haiti. We also heard from a doctor on the ground who is helping the country.