Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Gove by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Gove County in west central Kansas * Until 630 PM CDT. * At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles north of Arnold, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Gove County. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH