Ness County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ness, Trego by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 18:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Ness; Trego A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN NESS AND SOUTHWESTERN TREGO COUNTIES At 604 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southwest of Trego Center, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Ness and southwestern Trego Counties. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

