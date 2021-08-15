Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ben Skowronek’s injury could be a blessing in disguise for LA Rams

By Bret Stuter
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom what I saw of the LA Rams wide receiver depth in their first preseason game, there is not a bad apple in the bunch. This was after one last look at training camp and a review of the young receivers, and calling out some as not likely to make the roster. Well, I may have to rethink that. You see, nobody really stole the show on offense, but almost everyone showed competency. There is a pretty thick cluster of wide receivers on the roster right now.

ramblinfan.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

129K+
Followers
321K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tutu Atwell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Athletics#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

LA Rams: It’s more than Terrell Lewis’ knee that is troubling

As the 2020 NFL Draft approached, the LA Rams felt that the team needed an outside linebacker who could develop into a true NFL starter. He needn’t hit the ground running but should be able to make a solid case to start by the end of the season. The Rams had lost both Clay Matthews and Dante Fowler Jr. in the offseason and had signed veteran outside linebacker Leonard Floyd to anchor one side of the defense.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Did the LA Rams stumble into bookend OTs of the future?

The LA Rams are by no means the NFL organization that plops sacks of cash, makes blockbuster trades, or even signs premier free agent veterans to the offensive line. It’s just not how this team rolls. But don’t think that the LA Rams are not planning for tomorrow. It’s easy to assume that, simply because this team makes some pretty big splashes in the water when the front office makes a move. And yet, that’s not where all of the action is.
NFLCBS Sports

Rams' Ben Skowronek: Sidelined 4-6 weeks

Coach Sean McVay said Wednesday that Skowronek (forearm) will miss 4-6 weeks after undergoing surgery, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports. Skowronek suffered a fractured forearm during last weekend's preseason loss to the Chargers, and as a result he will now miss the remainder of the preseason, and likely at least a few regular-season contests. The Rams could opt to place Skowronek on IR to free up a roster spot, though that transaction would bring an end to his rookie season unless carried out after Sept. 1.
NFLchatsports.com

Some observations about RBs, the LA Rams, and next waivers

The LA Rams stepped up and waived five players pretty quickly from the roster. Of course, this was not an option, as all NFL teams must waive players to achieve no more than 85 players by August 17, 20201. But making the necessary cuts today, the Rams have given the slightest of advantages to their former players. How so?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams preseason primer: Rams sit 35, Chargers sit 4?

The LA Rams have not been in a situation that they find themselves today in nearly two years. If you wish to be more dramatic, that is 24 months, or 104 weeks, or over 730 days. That’s a lot of time between preseason games, don’t ya think? Well, that’s just the way that the cookie crumbles in the new NFL age of competing under the coronavirus pandemic scare. A year ago, the only defense was quarantining, safe distancing, and wearing masks. This year, the arrival of vaccinations has reopened the possibility of playing preseason games safely.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Evaluating LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s Fantasy Football stock

With the LA Rams hosting the cross-town rival LA Chargers today, Saturday, August 14th at SoFi Stadium, another NFL season is officially upon us. Not only do we get to watch professional football again, albeit with no starters for the Rams, but it means the regular season is right around the corner. The NFL regular season kickoff game is Thursday, September 9th between the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. And on September 12th, the Rams welcome the Chicago Bears for the first Sunday Night Football game of the year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

A few concerns after LA Rams drop first preseason game

Do I have to say it? The LA Rams offensive line should have a solution in place for A-gap blitzes, but it seems to have missed practicing against that strategy. In fact, after the LA Rams had some strong offensive plays strung together with a 13-yard completion to tight end Jacob Harris and a 19-yard completion to wide receiver Tutu Atwell, the Rams offense seemed to regress into a bad rushing play, a bad passing play, and then another bad passing play. But pressure seemed to bother Devlin Hodges in this one. More on that later.
NFLYardbarker

Rams Injury News: OLB Leonard Floyd And Others

Training camp has been up and running for three weeks and the Rams have logged one preseason game thus far. During that span, the injury bug has already begun making its rounds up and down the Rams' roster. Three rookies — cornerback Robert Rochell, defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and...
NFLchatsports.com

Random Ramsdom: LA Rams Defense ranks 1st in the NFL

Adam Schein at NFL.com posted his top nine defenses heading into the 2021 season and has ranked the Los Angeles Rams unit at number one. The top placement comes as no surprise to those who know what the Rams did in 2020 on their way to posting the best season of all 32 teams when it comes to points and yards allowed.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

After leaving field, LA Rams OT Tremayne Anchrum okay

The LA Rams fans were forced to wonder about the reason for offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum to leave the practice field. Without warning, something compelled offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum to be helped off the practice field today. You may note that the Rams roster has seen quite an uptick in dings and dents, bumps, and bruises this year.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams: Jawboning/skirmish part of joint practice with Raiders

The NFL has vowed to clamp down on taunting, to the point where it will be one of the more rigidly enforced penalties on the books this year. Of course, that all happens during the regular season. For now? Well, it’s practice. It’s opposing teams. It’s a warm day in pads. Let’s just call it what it is. Joint practice between two NFL teams. Today is the first day of the LA Rams hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at the LA Rams‘ second joint practice.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams: WR Ben Skowronek surgery went well, on the mend

If you want to count the number of injuries to the LA Rams players so far, that number is alarming. But if you focus on the severity of the injuries afflicting the LA Rams players so far, the severity is such that all but one player has been able to return to practice within a couple of weeks. Of course, the one exception is running back Cam Akers, but so far it appears that the LA Rams are holding out hope that he will be back in time for the NFL playoffs.
NFLturfshowtimes.com

What did Jalen Ramsey have to say about Justin Jefferson & Hunter Renfrow?

All Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been in the headlines due to his performance during the Los Angeles Rams joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders and his alleged toasting by wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. Ramsey put that to bed at Thursday’s post practice press conference, as well as addressing comments made by Minnesota Vikings wider receiver Justin Jefferson.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Peyton Manning Finally Reveals Answer To Long Asked Question

Peyton Manning will be remembered in history as one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever pass through the NFL. However, that didn’t prevent him from going through his career with one of the worst postgame looks ever seen in football: the gigantic red blotch on his forehead. After he carved...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

4 reasons why LA Rams claim waived QB Josh Rosen

Yep. A quarterback was waived that I can honestly say makes sense for the LA Rams to kick the tires on. I’m talking about a young quarterback named Josh Rosen, a player who has been a bit of a nomad in his first three NFL seasons. Good? Not exactly. But we’ll talk about that later. He just was a guy who happened to be in the wrong position on the wrong team an incredible three times.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy