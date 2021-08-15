Cancel
Michelle Branch expecting third child

By Celebretainment
Brenham Banner-Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Branch is expecting her third child. The ‘All You Wanted’ hitmaker and her husband, The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, are set to welcome another baby into the world, as Michelle – who already has two-year-old Rhys with Patrick, and 16-year-old Owen with ex-husband Teddy Landau – took to Instagram to share the happy news.

