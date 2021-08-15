Cancel
H.E.R. Thrills Hollywood Bowl Crowds With and Without LA Phil's Strings Attached: Concert Review

By Chris Willman
Middletown Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article“You know I won an Oscar, right?” H.E.R. asked at the Hollywood Bowl — reminding the audience that however blessed she was to be selling out two nights at the nation’s most storied venue, and anxious at the idea of performing with Gustavo Dudamel and the L.A. Philharmonic, this was just not going to be the highlight of her year. That would be her Academy Award win, at 23 (she’s since turned 24), for “I Will Fight for You,” a song that in this setting lacked the beret-wearing army of dancers who joined her in performance on the Oscar pre-show telecast, replaced by a partially mask-wearing brigade of string and horn accompanists there to help fight the power, as it were. The orchestral assist provided all that you hoped it would, making her “Judas and the Black Messiah” theme song sound even more cinematic than it did in cinemas.

