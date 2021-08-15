Wood plays stopper; Wade's throw, Wotus' decision also factor in Giants' win

Miley completed five innings against Atlanta on Wednesday, allowing five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four. Miley clearly didn't have his best stuff in the contest, as he tossed only 45 of 77 pitches for strikes and surrendered five runs for only the second time this season. The left-handed hurler was able to avoid a loss, however, when the Reds mounted a comeback that sent the game into extra innings. Miley has struggled with walks of late, giving up 18 free passes over his past six starts covering 37.2 frames, but he has still managed to put up a strong 2.87 ERA while going 3-0 over that span. He'll likely make his next start at home against the Cubs early next week.