Wood plays stopper; Wade's throw, Wotus' decision also factor in Giants' win

By Susan Slusser
San Francisco Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, if one loss per week is what it takes to keep Alex Wood in the win column, sure, that works. The Giants’ season-high six-game winning streak ended Saturday, just in time for Wood to get the team back on track, as is his wont. Wood worked 6 ⅔ innings as San Francisco beat the Rockies 5-2, and the team is 11-0 in Wood’s starts following Giants losses. Wood is 9-0 in such appearances, and 1-3 in starts on the heels of a Giants’ win.

www.sfchronicle.com

