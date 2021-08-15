Douglass School tours show restorations efforts, relive memories

Roger Colbert used to walk to school with Linda Robertson Colbert when they attended Douglass School.

They’d pass by Beverly Nicholas Lancaster’s home, which was right next door to school.

Colbert ran track, played basketball and was on patrol as a student at Douglass.

Being named to patrol was a pretty big deal back then. Similar to crossing guards, students would stand at the corners and stop traffic while other students walked to school.

“It was like an honor to be on the patrol,” Colbert said.

Roger and Linda attended Douglass in the early 1950s. This year, they’ll celebrate 60 years of marriage.

On Saturday, they relived some of their earliest memories together during a reunion and tour at the old school.

McFarren Wright served as the tour guide. A student at Douglass and classmate of the Colberts, Wright was perfect for the roll.

As small groups made their way up the stairs, Wright greeted them, giving them a brief overview of the school, making sure to mention why the school was originally built, and of course, the gymnasium downstairs.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” Wright told the groups as he recounted the school’s segregation roots.

Douglass School was built in 1919 as a racially-segregated school for Black students in first through sixth grade. Named after abolitionist Frederick Douglass, it was integrated in 1955.

Wright stood next to a cardboard cutout of some of school’s teachers. One by one, he recalled who they were, which ones were tough disciplinarians and even the time he was sent to the principal’s office for not taking off his hat, which covered a bad haircut.

Tours were then led into classrooms, which still have their original slate blackboards.

In one classroom, there were old class photos. Wright could name nearly every person in one photo. They were very popular among attendees, especially former students.

“It brings back memories, a lot of memories,” Colbert said after the tour.

Saturday’s reunion was an opportunity for the community to see the progress made in the Douglass School restoration project.

Embracing Hope of Howard County owns the school and is leading the restoration efforts. The nonprofit intends to turn the school into a museum and cultural center.

William Smith Jr., pastor of Secondary Missionary Baptist Church and president of Embracing Hope, said they will turn one classroom into a room of firsts that celebrates achievements of the local African-American community, such as the first Black teacher, firefighter, lawyer, etc. The room will also celebrate the accomplishment of other minority groups.

“That’s a key aspect of this space, highlighting other minorities,” Smith said.

An addition is planned that will make room for an elevator, making the building handicap accessible.

Smith said another classroom will be the Heritage Room, which will be set up like a traditional Douglass School classroom. Smith envisions education students using the Heritage Room to learn about educational environments and how they’ve changed.

A cultural store is also planned for Douglass School that sells products from local Black businesses. The store will also sell goods made by people in Haiti and Africa, with the intention of returning some of the funds to the people who made them.

Another important piece is genealogy. Smith said they want to allow people to come to Douglass School and research their family history and the history of minorities.

When complete, the restored Douglass School will be a community space. Smith wants to offer a children’s reading festival and mentoring program, among other activities.

“It’s easier to build strong children than to repair broken men,” he said. “This is all based on the legacy of Frederick Douglass.”

Smith said during remarks to the audience that the goal is to open the restored school in the next year or two.

He also announced Douglass School was the recipient of a $3,000 grant from R.H. Boyd Publishing Corporation, one of the oldest African-American religious publishing companies. The grant will aid in the research of African-American church history in Kokomo and Howard County.

Douglass School received a $10,000 grant from Indiana Landmarks earlier this year to aid in the restoration.

Work is ongoing. Flooring needs to be refinished and there are plans to remove the lower ceilings in the classrooms to reveal the original ones.

For those who attended Douglass School, Saturday was a trip down memory lane. Preservation efforts will make sure those memories live on and the school continues to be an important part of the community.

“This was a place of reconciliation,” Smith said. “We want to bring people into this building.”