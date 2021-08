KALAMAZOO, MI — An X-Train party in Kalamazoo saw police trying to disperse a crowd of people dancing on cars and fighting in the streets. The night of Friday, Aug. 20, and into the early morning Saturday, Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to mobile nuisance parties, or X-Trains as they’re colloquially known. These pop-up parties are usually organized over social media at locations around the city, often starting around 2-3 a.m. and lasting until just before sunrise.