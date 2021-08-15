Infectious disease specialist says without more vaccinations, pandemic won't end soon

The maintenance of the health of the public has been a part of this country before the American Revolution. As early as 1701, Massachusetts established protocols for quarantine of individuals with smallpox. As our country developed, so did permanent departments of health, tasked with fighting infectious disease. While public health departments have expanded beyond infectious disease over the years, they still spend much of their resources fighting infectious pathogens.According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services website, their mission is “Improving and Protecting the Health, Well Being and Self Reliance of all Montanans." When it comes to making public health decisions, the Department may advise individuals about actions needed to maintain health and well-being, while their recommendations reflect what is best for society as a whole. They are not a health care provider for individuals, they are the health care advisors for the public. Their recommendations are based in science and should never be influenced by politics.