Panthers' Rodney Smith: Doesn't dress for preseason opener

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Smith (undisclosed) didn't dress for Sunday's preseason opener against the Colts, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports. Smith didn't get a chance to make up any ground on Chuba Hubbard or Reggie Bonnafon in the battle for Carolina's No. 2 running back spot, though Bonnafon also sat out with an undisclosed injury. Meanwhile, Hubbard rushed for 80 yards on seven carries, so he's the clubhouse leader heading into a preseason Week 2 matchup with the Ravens.

