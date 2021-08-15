Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jets' Jamison Crowder: Mans usual spot in slot

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrowder caught his only target for four yards in Saturday's 12-7 preseason win over the Giants. Crowder made the catch on the Jets' second drive, then had an eight-yard grab on the next play negated by a pass interference penalty on teammate Keelan Cole. The veteran slot receiver worked with the starters here, though Crowder likely will yield some snaps to rookie Elijah Moore (quadriceps) once the latter heals up. Crowder and the rest of the starters should see more action Week 2 of preseason against the Packers.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Slot Receiver#American Football#Mans#Giants#Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets WR Jamison Crowder Prefers to Focus on His Unit Rather Than Himself

Interesting that the next phase of Jamison Crowder's career comes two years on the NFL calendar after he first entered Jets fans' collective consciousness. Aug. 8, 2019, Jets at Giants, MetLife Stadium. Crowder, signed as an unrestricted free agent from Washington five months earlier, is a key factor in the game-opening drive of this preseason-opening game. He had a 28-yard catch-and-run from Sam Darnold to the Giants 11, then a short toss that he took at the 1 and spun inside the right pylon for the first score of the night.
NFLmilwaukeesun.com

Jets Practice Report | Jamison Crowder Has a Busy Day

WR Elijah Moore Expected to Miss This Week; DT Quinnen Williams Has Domination on His Mind Eric Allen. The dynamic Elijah Moore was sensational at the start of training camp and Corey Davis has been prolific as the days have progressed. And while the two newcomers in Moore (5-10, 178), a rookie from Mississippi, and Davis (6-3, 209), a free-agent addition who averaged 15.5 yards a grab and had 984 yards receiving last season in Tennessee, will be counted on heavily in this Jets offense, it would be wise not to forget about Jamison Crowder.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLthespun.com

Eagles TE Reportedly Suffered Season-Ending Injury Last Night

We’re at the midway point of the NFL preseason and the injuries appear to be mounting. Last night the Philadelphia Eagles lost their exhibition game against the New England Patriots, and lost a tight end in the process. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Eagles tight end Jason Croom is...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Philadelphia Eagles waive former Auburn star running back

Former Auburn star RB Kerryon Johnson was a second-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft. After a couple of productive seasons in Detroit, Johnson wasn’t used much in 2020 and was waived back in May. The Philadelphia Eagles claimed him off waivers. However, on Tuesday, the...
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Philadelphia Eagles just signed the freakiest DB in the NFL

Before there was Jeremy Chinn, Kyle Dugger, and even the eighth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Isaiah Simmons, there was Obi Melifonwu; the original height-weight-speed hybrid defensive back with Olympics-esque athleticism but no traditional NFL position. Initially drafted with the 56th overall pick by the Oakland Raiders, Melifonwu...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Eagles TE Zach Ertz introduces wife to Bill Belichick, gets risky response

The Philadelphia Eagles and the New England Patriots are scheduled to square off in Week 2 of the NFL preseason. The two teams are also having joint practices this week, which gave Zach Ertz an opportunity to meet head coach Bill Belichick. Ertz was nice enough to introduce his wife Julie to arguably the greatest football mind of all time. Belichick certainly appreciated that gesture, but he’s also not going to let that moment slip away without telling the Eagles star how much he wants to have him in Foxboro, per ABC Philadelphia reporter Jamie Apody.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer: 'I love' Gardner Minshew

Just about everybody with eyes believes Jacksonville Jaguars rookie and first-overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence will start over Gardner Minshew even though head coach Urban Meyer has suggested he's hosting a legitimate quarterback competition this summer. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Meyer had high praise for Minshew...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The Lions wide receiver no one can seem to cover at camp

Much of the talk outside of Allen Park about the wide receiver corps of the Detroit Lions has been negative. After all, the team parted ways with the majority of their starters from last season when they kicked off their latest rebuild this offseason. And replaced them with relative unknowns.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who should consider signing RB Todd Gurley

It was not long ago that Todd Gurley was among the best running backs in the NFL. He had back-to-back All-Pro seasons in 2017 and 2018, giving him three Pro Bowls as well in his first four years in the NFL. But, since then, he has seen his production fall...
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

Former Alabama running back among early preseason NFL cuts

About 10 days after the Las Vegas Raiders signed former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough, they have cut ties with him in early training camp cuts. Scarbrough has bounced around the NFL since he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the seventh round (236th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound running back has made stops with the Cowboys (2018), Jacksonville Jaguars (2018), Seattle Seahawks (2018-19, 2020) and Detroit Lions (2019-20).

Comments / 0

Community Policy