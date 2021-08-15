Jets' Jamison Crowder: Mans usual spot in slot
Crowder caught his only target for four yards in Saturday's 12-7 preseason win over the Giants. Crowder made the catch on the Jets' second drive, then had an eight-yard grab on the next play negated by a pass interference penalty on teammate Keelan Cole. The veteran slot receiver worked with the starters here, though Crowder likely will yield some snaps to rookie Elijah Moore (quadriceps) once the latter heals up. Crowder and the rest of the starters should see more action Week 2 of preseason against the Packers.www.cbssports.com
