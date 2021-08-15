Jets' Vyncint Smith: Gets some time with starters
Smith caught three of four targets for 39 yards in Saturday's 12-7 preseason win over the Giants. Smith's first reception came on a 12-yard pass thrown by starting quarterback Zach Wilson. With Elijah Moore (quadriceps) out, Smith and Keelan Cole both ran some routes on the outside opposite Corey Davis while the starters were out there. Smith's in good position to secure a roster spot with New York and will look to strengthen his case Week 2 of preseason against the Packers.www.cbssports.com
