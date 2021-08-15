Cancel
Arkansas State

Arkansas Children CEO: Staffing, ICU space biggest worries for handling COVID patients

By Talk Business, Politics
KATV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk Business & Politics — Arkansas Children’s CEO Marcy Doderer says staffing challenges and ICU resources are the biggest challenges to treating the surge in COVID-19 patients, particularly those under the age of 12, who are not eligible for vaccines. Three children have died from COVID-19 and more could be in harm’s way as the Delta variant of the disease has been more prevalent in younger populations.

