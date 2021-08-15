Cancel
NFL

Bills LT Dion Dawkins has a ‘long road’ ahead after coming off the Covid list

By Heather Prusak
WIVB
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s good news and bad news when it comes to Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins’ return to practice. The good news obviously is just simply Dawkins is finally off the NFL’s Reserve/Covid list. It’s a step in the right direction especially since Dawkins started training camp on the Covid list. The Bills activated him on Thursday and he didn’t play in their preseason opener on Friday.

