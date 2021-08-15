Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

Elderly couple killed in apparent murder-suicide at Houston neurological facility

By Nicole Hensley
Houston Chronicle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice found a woman and her husband dead of gunshot wounds following an apparent murder-suicide Sunday at a south Houston rehabilitation center, according to authorities. The man was visiting his wife's room around 2:30 p.m. at the NeuroRestorative facility at 9551 Fannin. She recently had a stroke and was receiving treatment at the facility, which helps people with brain, spinal cord illnesses and injuries.

www.houstonchronicle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Fannin, TX
City
South Houston, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
South Houston, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Murder#Stroke#9551 Fannin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy