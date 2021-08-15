Elderly couple killed in apparent murder-suicide at Houston neurological facility
Police found a woman and her husband dead of gunshot wounds following an apparent murder-suicide Sunday at a south Houston rehabilitation center, according to authorities. The man was visiting his wife's room around 2:30 p.m. at the NeuroRestorative facility at 9551 Fannin. She recently had a stroke and was receiving treatment at the facility, which helps people with brain, spinal cord illnesses and injuries.www.houstonchronicle.com
