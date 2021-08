Maybe Michael Thomas is just fine with the Saints, after all. Less than a week after implying New Orleans was trying to “damage (his) reputation” and sparking speculation of a potential trade, the star wide receiver was seen on the field with his team Saturday ahead of the Saints’ preseason road opener against the Ravens. This comes in the wake of a Yahoo! Sports report indicating Thomas and coach Sean Payton recently had positive discussions. Not only that, but CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora spoke directly with Payton on Friday and reports the team expects Thomas will return from injury “sooner rather than later.”