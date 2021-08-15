Michelle Branch expecting third child

Michelle Branch was in Nashville when she had a fan encounter she’ll never forget. It was 2006, five years after the diaristic pop songs she’d written in her bedroom had become international hits, along with her debut album The Spirit Room. The fan was around 15 or 16 at the time, had curly blonde hair and a single on country radio. Her name was Taylor Swift. “No one really knew who she was,” Branch remembers. “She was out doing promo for her first song, and she and I met and she’s like, ‘Oh my god – The Spirit Room was such a huge album for me! I’m such a big fan!’ As I get older, I feel like I have those moments where I’m like: ‘Oh, I don’t feel as relevant as I once did..’. I definitely feel the passage of time. But more often than not there’s a female with a guitar who says, you know, I grew up listening to your record, and it’s always a really, really good feeling.”