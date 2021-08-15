Cancel
Dane County, WI

Madison needs new roads and bypasses -- George Sutton

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the Department of Transportation, Dane County is on pace to add around 120,000 residents between 2010 and 2040. There is no capacity remaining on the Beltline to serve this growth. It's already 2021 and there is little if any talk about addressing the problem. No talk of bypasses, new roads, nor anything to try and get some of the traffic off the Beltline, just "flex lanes" on the same obsolete road at a cost of about $45 million.

madison.com

