Madison, WI

Remember the State Street Nickelodeon -- Patricia Krueger

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI know only one thing about the author of the July 26 letter to the editor, "Trolley may work on State Street." She is too young to remember the Nickelodeon. When I came to Madison in the fall of 1939 as a freshman at UW, one of the fun things I met was the Nickelodeon. The Nickelodeon was, if I remember correctly, a Mercedes bus which seated about 10 people. Drivers were usually lighthearted men. Some of them entertained us by singing. The fare was a nickel, hence its name.

