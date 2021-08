A white band of newly-exposed rock along the canyon walls at Lake Powell is seen on July 30, 2021. (Rick Bowmer, Associated Press) ST. GEORGE — Following the first-ever water shortage declaration for the Colorado River on Monday, conservation groups are warning that the approaching cuts in water use won't be enough, and they continue to call for an immediate moratorium on the Lake Powell Pipeline and other large-scale water projects and advocate for plans that do more to address climate change.