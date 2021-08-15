Bleach Finally Breaks Down its Power Level Ranking System

Games Workshop has posted the first episode of their new animated series Hammer and Bolter for free for one day only. As part of their promotion of the upcoming Warhammer+ app, which launches next week, Games Workshop debuted the first episode of Hammer and Bolter, a new animated series starring various characters of the Warhammer 40,000 universe. The first episode is about Commissar Yarrick, a well-known hero of the Imperium best known for his wars against the Orks. Yarrick sports a war claw and a bionic eye capable of shooting lasers. Interestingly, Yarrick's story is told from the perspective of the orks in the episode. You can check it out on their website, but the video will only be live until 7 AM ET on Sunday.