Bleach Finally Breaks Down its Power Level Ranking System
Bleach finally broke down its ranking system for power levels with its special one-shot chapter! To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the series' original debut in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, original series creator Tite Kubo returned to the series for a jam packed new chapter of over 70 pages in length. This new chapter picked up from where the original series ended and revealed an adult Ichigo alongside an updated Soul Society. With this update came some major lore expansions for the series, including a better definition of how power levels work in this franchise in the first place.comicbook.com
Comments / 0