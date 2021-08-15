Tony Khan Praises AEW Rampage's Premiere, Confirms One Segment Was a Shoot

The premiere of AEW Rampage this past Friday proved to be an eventful one. AEW's second weekly televised series opened with Kenny Omega dropping the Impact World Championship to Christian Cage, handing "The Belt Collector" his first official loss in a singles match since All Out 2019. That was followed by Fuego del Sol failing to win the TNT Championship and an AEW contract by losing to Miro, only for Tony Khan and Sammy Guevara to award him a contract anyway. The show then closed with Britt Baker retaining her AEW Women's World Championship against Red Velvet and gaining a returning Jamie Hayter as her ally.