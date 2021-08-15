Cancel
Family Relationships

Tori Roloff Gets Real About Instagram Vs. Reality When It Comes To Kids

TVShowsAce
TVShowsAce
 6 days ago
Tori Roloff is here to tell you not to believe everything you see on the internet, particularly Instagram. She hilarious showed the real side of photographing kids for social media content. The Little People, Big World star doesn’t fake a perfect life for TV. Keep reading to see Tori’s cheeky Instagram vs. reality post.

TVShowsAce

TVShowsAce

Enid, OK
This is a reality TV news site full of the latest news, interview and spoilers.

 https://www.tvshowsace.com/
Amy Roloff
#Big World#Paw Patrol#Instagram Stories
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Amy Roloff Shares Sad News About Her Dad

It's getting close to Amy Roloff's wedding, but the "Little People, Big World'' star may not be able to have her dad walk her down the aisle. Amy has been sharing details about her upcoming nuptials to Chris Marek on both the hit TLC show and social media. She gave fans a sneak peek of her bridal shower, which included a hilarious cardboard cutout of Chris and a few gifts to spice up the marriage. "Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi [gave] to me. And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen," Amy wrote to Instagram. In a separate post, she also revealed she and Chris were working on a wood project for their wedding — although her contribution may have been minimal. "Chris is really doing all of it," she quipped. But the pair are quite the hands-on couple, having gone on their first date at a Paint and Sip class, per Screen Rant.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

Adam Busby’s Baby Boy Knows How To Chill: See Sweet Photo

Adam Busby shared a precious photo of his baby boy chilling around the home. As OutDaughtered fans know, Adam and Danielle Busby were blessed with six beautiful girls. They have always said they wanted to have a son. But, Danielle cannot have any more children. The parents have admitted that if they were called to it and it felt right, they would look into adopting. But, it wasn’t something they were actively seeking out right now.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

Amy Roloff & Chris Marek Accused Of Weight Gain Prior To Wedding

Little People, Big World stars Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are accused of weight gain before the wedding. It’s no surprise that all eyes would be on this TLC couple. This is because their wedding is highly anticipated among Little People, Big World fans. It’s said that when you’re happy and in love, that you gain weight. However, do some of their followers take things too far in questioning the couple about their weight gain. Keep reading to find out more.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

Molly? Tori? Who The Heck Is Pushing Lilah Roloff At The Zoo?!

Grandpa Matt and “Cha Cha” spent part of the weekend with Jackson and Lilah Roloff. The Roloff patriarch took the kids to the Oregon Zoo so Tori and Zach could have a private anniversary celebration. Matt and Caryn both shared adorable photos of the outing. But all fans could focus on was who was pushing Lilah Roloff’s stroller. Was it Tori? Matt’s daughter Molly? Matt Roloff hit the comment section with an answer that fans did not expect.
TV & VideosETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Loren Cries at Home While Newborn Remains in NICU

90 Day Fiancé fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are now parents of two! The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on Aug. 16, they announced on Thursday. "Truly a Thankful Thursday!! Babyboten has arrived, much early than expected!" Loren shared on Instagram, posting photos from the hospital. "Due to some circumstances, he is in the NICU, but recovering well. We can't wait to bring him home and start this next chapter as a family of 4! 🧿💙🤍 #teambrovarnik #boymama #beyondblessed."
Family RelationshipsPopculture

Jessa Duggar Shares the Cutest Photo of Her 2-Week-Old Baby

Jessa Duggar Seewald is celebrating her youngest child's latest milestone. On Instagram, the Counting On alum posted a photo of her newborn daughter Fern to mark her two-week birthday. Duggar announced her daughter's birth on July 19 via Instagram and YouTube. This is the fourth child for her and her husband, Ben Seewald. The pair are parents to Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 4, Ivy, 2, and newborn daughter Fern.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

‘OutDaughtered’ Twins Olivia & Ava Busby Get Drastically Different Haircuts

OutDaughtered twins Ava and Olivia Busby decided to get drastically different back-to-school haircuts. Ava surprised everyone when she revealed she wanted to get a REALLY short haircut. Adam Busby admitted he didn’t have authority to approve a haircut that short without getting Danielle’s permission. On her own Instagram Stories, Danielle admitted she was nervous learning some of the girls wanted short haircuts. So, she rushed to the hair salon to take over.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

‘LPBW’: Pregnant Isabel Roloff Admits She’s In Recovery

For LPBW fans who don’t know, Isabel and Jacob Roloff are expecting their first baby. They will welcome their son to the world in December and seem to be very excited to meet him. They haven’t revealed his name to fans yet, but they do have a name picked out that they say was “meant to be.” Fans think they might choose a nature name or that the baby’s name will honor Isabel’s late mother or brother.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

Jacob Roloff’s Alleged Abuser: Was The TLC Producer Reprimanded?

It’s been several months since Jacob Roloff dropped a bomb on LPBW fans by alleging he was molested as a child by a TLC producer. Fans of the reality TV show were devastated for Jacob. Likewise, fans had a lot of mixed feelings as some questioned why Amy and Matt Roloff allowed their son to spend time alone with the production team which allowed something like this to happen.
Posted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Floods Instagram With Selfies: Has Anything Changed?

After a week of silence, 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton flooded Instagram with tons of selfies. Fans of the TLC personality, however, had one simple question: Has anything really changed?. Tammy Slaton floods Instagram, tons of selfies. Roughly six hours, Tammy Slaton took to Instagram THREE different times to post...
Posted by
TVShowsAce

‘Little People, Big World:’ Tori Roloff Gets Emotional Over Lilah’s Photos

Little People, Big World fans love to see new photos of Zach and Tori Roloff’s adorable kids. Tori and Zach have two kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 1. Zach and Tori hope to add another baby to their family soon after a miscarriage a few months ago. They have been open about their loss, and Tori recently shared a social media post about how it has affected her mental health. Nonetheless, the family is staying hopeful about having more children. In the meantime, they are enjoying their two kids and they are very grateful to have them in their life.

