Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Cowboys injury updates on Dak Prescott, Neville Gallimore, Sean McKeon

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefensive tackle Neville Gallimore #96 of the Dallas Cowboys (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Outside of getting prepared for the upcoming NFL regular season grind, one of the top mandates while going through training camp and the preseason is to stay as healthy as possible. As the saying goes, you can’t help the club in the tub. Unfortunately, the injury bug bit the Dallas Cowboys fairly hard during their second preseason matchup on Friday night.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy Reacts To What He’s Seeing From Michael Gallup

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of question marks on their roster, but their receiving corps isn’t one of them. Dallas has arguably the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL with Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb. Although he’s not the most popular one from the group, it sounds like Gallup is making the strongest impression in training camp.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
Outsider.com

Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott Sued for $1 Million for Another Dog Biting Accident: Reports

Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is being taken to court once again because of a May incident involving his beloved Rottweiler, Ace. Elliott has now been sued for the third time in 14 months because of various dog bite attacks. Along with Ace, the NFL player owns two bulldogs as well. As Elliott gears up for the beginning of the 2021 NFL season, he’s now facing another lawsuit seeking more than $1 million in damages.
NFLYardbarker

Source: Texans Sign Former Cowboys RB

The Texans are signing former Eastern Michigan running back Darius Jackson, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. A former Dallas Cowboys sixth-round draft pick who has run the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds and has a 41-inch vertical leap, Jackson has rushed for 16 career yards on six carries in four career games.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Has Telling Admission On Dak Prescott Injury

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned FOX analyst Troy Aikman had a telling admission on Dak Prescott’s injury status. Prescott is recovered from his devastating 2020 leg injury, though he’s currently dealing with another injury in his shoulder. The Cowboys have shut Prescott down from throwing for a bit, though he...
NFLfantasypros.com

When will Dak Prescott Return from Injury? (Fantasy Football Injury Updates)

Dak Prescott was off to a record-setting start in 2020 prior to his season-ending injury. Now, the Dallas Cowboys starting quarterback is sidelined by another ailment. When will Dak Prescott return from his foot injury?. Get a FREE 6 month upgrade with our special offer >>. When will Dak Prescott...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys vs. Rams Notebook: Dak Throws, Camp Fight, Injury Update

OXNARD, Calif. - Dak Prescott wasn't going to throw, but he did. The Dallas Cowboys weren't going to fight, but they did. Nobody was supposed to get hurt in Saturday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams ... and hopefully, in the end, they didn't. Our All-Day Cowboys Camp Notebook ...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

2 Quarterbacks Suggested As Trade Targets For Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys will head into the 2021 regular season with Dak Prescott behind center. The star quarterback has recovered from his serious leg injury suffered against the Giants in 2020. Prescott is hoping to be ready to go this year. Unfortunately, Prescott is now dealing with another injury –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy