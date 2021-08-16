Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Allen County, OH

Parade ushers in Allen County Fair week

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Lima News
The Lima News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05T3Wu_0bSZr9W200
Brenda Core, of the Allen County Ag Society, refills her candy bucket in the Allen County Fair parade in downtown Lima on Sunday afternoon. The fair opens to the public Friday. Amanda Wilson | The Lima News

LIMA — The Allen County Fair parade was back after a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Sunday, hundreds of 4-H kids came down Main Street in Lima in the traditional kickoff of the Allen County Fair, which runs Friday through Aug. 28.

“It’s wonderful to have the whole fair on schedule to have a full normal fair like we all love and enjoy,” said Brad Core, fair board president.

The fair parade itself serves a couple of purposes.

“It’s about getting recognition for the parade marshal and the hall of fame recipients, and it’s about promoting the fair and reminding the community that like the jingle goes — ‘it’s that time of season, it’s that time of year — the Allen County Fair is here,’” Core said.

This year’s grand marshal is Dan Kimmet.

“He was slated to be grand marshal last year. Dan finished out his term on the fair board last year after 40 years,” Core said. “The way I understand it, Dan was the longest-seated fair board member Allen County’s ever had.”

Kimmet is also an inductee in the Allen County Agricultural Society’s Hall of Fame.

“It’s a big surprise. It’s a lot of honor all at once, and it’s sort of overwhelming,” Kimmet said.

His 40-year milestone wasn’t something Kimmet expected.

“That wasn’t how it started out to be, but I guess that’s how it ended. You know time flies when you’re having fun, and we’ve had a lot of fun over the years,” Kimmet said.

Of course, the fair parade and the Junior Fair events at the fair are all about the kids.

“This is great that our kids are showing off their projects here this year, showing off those things they’ve worked hard for all year and then being able to show them to the public this year, instead of just their friends and family,” said Kelly Coble, 4-H educator.

Coble says the skills the kids learn in 4-H can help them later in life.

“We work on those interview skills. We work on those job-ready skills that they have to have going out into the workforce,” Coble said.

But it’s the kids that work with their animals that teach responsibility.

“That dedication to get up at 6 a.m. before you go to school and feed your animals, making sure that they’re ready to show them at the fair and then just like your time management skills and understanding that now you’re coming into fair, you’re going to have to be there every day to take care of those animals and make sure that they’re presentable when you come into the show arena,” Coble said.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
3K+
Followers
185
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
County
Allen County, OH
Lima, OH
Society
City
Lima, OH
Allen County, OH
Society
Lima, OH
Government
Allen County, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Health
Lima, OH
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Animals#Management Skills#The Hall Of Fame#The Allen County Fair#The Fair Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Grace makes landfall as a category 3 hurricane in Mexico

(CNN) — Grace, a category 3 hurricane, made landfall south of Tuxpan on the eastern coast of Mexico early Saturday, as the president urged residents in its path to seek refuge in shelters or on higher ground. Strong winds will continue to batter the region through the morning hours, the...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds arrested in anti-lockdown protests in Australia

Australian police arrested more than 250 people on Saturday during anti-lockdown protests across the country. Residents of Sydney and its home state of New South Wales were placed under extended coronavirus stay-at-home orders earlier this month as a result of a record number of daily infections in the area. On...
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...

Comments / 0

Community Policy