Parade ushers in Allen County Fair week

Brenda Core, of the Allen County Ag Society, refills her candy bucket in the Allen County Fair parade in downtown Lima on Sunday afternoon. The fair opens to the public Friday. Amanda Wilson | The Lima News

LIMA — The Allen County Fair parade was back after a year off due to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Sunday, hundreds of 4-H kids came down Main Street in Lima in the traditional kickoff of the Allen County Fair, which runs Friday through Aug. 28.

“It’s wonderful to have the whole fair on schedule to have a full normal fair like we all love and enjoy,” said Brad Core, fair board president.

The fair parade itself serves a couple of purposes.

“It’s about getting recognition for the parade marshal and the hall of fame recipients, and it’s about promoting the fair and reminding the community that like the jingle goes — ‘it’s that time of season, it’s that time of year — the Allen County Fair is here,’” Core said.

This year’s grand marshal is Dan Kimmet.

“He was slated to be grand marshal last year. Dan finished out his term on the fair board last year after 40 years,” Core said. “The way I understand it, Dan was the longest-seated fair board member Allen County’s ever had.”

Kimmet is also an inductee in the Allen County Agricultural Society’s Hall of Fame.

“It’s a big surprise. It’s a lot of honor all at once, and it’s sort of overwhelming,” Kimmet said.

His 40-year milestone wasn’t something Kimmet expected.

“That wasn’t how it started out to be, but I guess that’s how it ended. You know time flies when you’re having fun, and we’ve had a lot of fun over the years,” Kimmet said.

Of course, the fair parade and the Junior Fair events at the fair are all about the kids.

“This is great that our kids are showing off their projects here this year, showing off those things they’ve worked hard for all year and then being able to show them to the public this year, instead of just their friends and family,” said Kelly Coble, 4-H educator.

Coble says the skills the kids learn in 4-H can help them later in life.

“We work on those interview skills. We work on those job-ready skills that they have to have going out into the workforce,” Coble said.

But it’s the kids that work with their animals that teach responsibility.

“That dedication to get up at 6 a.m. before you go to school and feed your animals, making sure that they’re ready to show them at the fair and then just like your time management skills and understanding that now you’re coming into fair, you’re going to have to be there every day to take care of those animals and make sure that they’re presentable when you come into the show arena,” Coble said.

