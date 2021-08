Roger McCreary faced a monumental decision at the end of last season: Declare early for the NFL Draft or return to Auburn for another campaign. McCreary was on the radar of NFL teams after a standout season as the Tigers’ No. 1 cornerback, a role he assumed following the early departure of Noah Igbinoghene. The 6-foot, 190-pounder had a chance to be the fourth Auburn cornerback to declare early and get drafted in as many years, a trend that began with Carlton Davis in 2018 and continued with Jamel Dean and Igbinoghene the following two seasons. After weighing his options, McCreary decided to buck that trend and instead announced Jan. 11 his return to the Plains for his senior season.