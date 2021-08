Washington [US], August 17 (ANI): Nearly four months after dating, 'Bridgerton' actor Phoebe Dynevor and 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson have broken up. According to E! News, the stars have broken up close to four months after stepping out together in the streets of the UK and unofficially confirming their romance. Pete who is based in New York and Phoebe who lives in England have parted ways because of the distance between them.