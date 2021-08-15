Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Noah Brown has some work to do to secure his spot on the 53-man roster

By Blogging The Boys
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifth-year wide receiver Noah Brown came into training camp with some work to do. Coming off a season where he caught just 14 passes for 154 yards, the former seventh-round pick wasn’t a sure lock for a spot on the final 53-man roster. Dallas has four guarantees at the wide...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLAOL Corp

Dak Prescott wrote a heartbreaking letter 15 minutes after learning of his brother's death

Dak Prescott endured a year in 2020 that might have broken many other people. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback first experienced tragedy with the suicide of his brother that April. Then Prescott suffered a gruesome leg injury that prematurely ended his season. And topping it all off, he was embroiled in very heated contract negotiations, with the injury complicating that matter significantly.
NFLPopculture

Tom Brady's Son Lands New Job With Buccaneers

Tom Brady's son is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Tuesday, the 44-year-old quarterback went to his Instagram story to announce that his 13-year-old son Jack has signed on to be the Buccaneers ball boy. Jack is Brady's oldest child who he shares with Bridget Moynahan. "Buccaneers...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Anonymous NFL GM Has Telling Admission On Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson continues to want out of Houston, though it’s unclear if the Texans will be able to deal their franchise quarterback. The former Clemson Tigers star has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While no official charges have been filed, Watson remains under investigation by the National Football League.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLTMZ.com

Warren Moon Wants Talk With Deshaun Watson, I Can Help

Warren Moon is hoping to get in touch with Deshaun Watson soon ... telling TMZ Sports he really thinks he can help the Texans quarterback get through his current situation. Watson is in a very awkward place with Houston at the moment ... he's battling a sexual-misconduct case that could force him to go on paid leave at any time.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

LeBron James Has Message For Bears Rookie QB Justin Fields

The first half of Justin Fields’ preseason debut didn’t go according to plan, but the second half has been sensational. Fields nearly had an interception and fumble in the opening half of today’s game between the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins. And yet, the rookie quarterback never lost his composure on the field.
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Have Reportedly Signed Free Agent Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are currently ramping up their defensive backfield as they get set to start training camp. Talented, if oft-injured, safety Malik Hooker is expected to sign with the team soon, and he’ll be joined by another new defensive back: corner Kyron Brown. Brown went undrafted in 2019, after...
NFLRoll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts on the move?

Last night via CBS Sports, this little tidbit blew up, re: Deshaun Watson trade rumors. It’s no secret that Watson is unhappy in Houston. After enduring more sacks than any NFL quarterback the last five years, why wouldn’t he be? The Texans and their genius coaching and managerial staff (Oh, wait. Sorry. That was the same guy last season) did not prioritize offensive line personnel or efficient playcalling (and thus his health) for the first five years of his career. But, after there was a change in coaches last season, and Watson was freed from Houston’s overreliance on slow-developing play-action plays, for the first time in his career Watson left games with as clean a jersey as he was apt to get — overall Watson took 12 sacks in 11 games down the stretch, and had a 7.6% sack rate for the season (which was still far above league average).
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Announce Significant Lamar Jackson News

Lamar Jackson is back. The Baltimore Ravens activated the superstar dual-threat quarterback from the COVID-19 list on Friday. The Ravens have been without their franchise quarterback for over a week now. Jackson tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and has missed each one of Baltimore’s practices ever since. It’s been a significant loss for the Ravens who were hoping to hit the ground running at the start of training camp.

Comments / 0

Community Policy