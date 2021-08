1. What will be some of the highlights of your PRINTING United booth?. We are excited that PRINTING United 2021 will be the first tradeshow where Komori America and MBO America will be together as one company. We see it as the perfect opportunity to showcase our portfolio of high-performing offset, digital print, and finishing solutions for commercial print and packaging. Our presentation of Komori technology will be unique, using a VR experience to showcase a successful press installation at one of our great customers, Solo Printing.