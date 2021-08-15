John Cusack and Demi Moore in ONE CRAZY SUMMER Now Available on Blu-ray From Warner Archive
“Hey, Hoops, you ever notice how people die in alphabetical order?”. John Cusack and Demi Moore in ONE CRAZY SUMMER (1986) is now available on Blu-ray from Warner Archive. Hoops McCann has the name but not the talent to carry on the family basketball tradition. He’d rather use his drawing skills to earn an art school scholarship by writing and illustrating a love story. This summer — in Nantucket — he’s going to get the necessary romantic experience.www.wearemoviegeeks.com
