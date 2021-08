The Atlanta Braves have come alive over the past few weeks, and the infield has been leading the charge. Since coming back from the All Star break, the Atlanta Braves have seemingly flipped the script on their 2021 season. Left for dead by many when Ronald Acuña Jr. went down against the Miami Marlins on July 11th, the Braves have crawled their way back into the win column and currently (as of Aug. 19th) are in first place in the NL East at 65-56.