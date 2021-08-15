Texas State's three-way quarterback competition remains up for grabs
With three quarterbacks cycling through first-team snaps in practice, Texas State coach Jake Spavital sometimes forgets who is at the helm of the offense on any given play. Through the first nine days of fall camp, Bobcats quarterbacks Brady McBride, Tyler Vitt and Ty Evans have been on even footing, situating Spavital for one of the most difficult decisions on a starter that he's faced in his coaching career.
