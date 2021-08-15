Cancel
Texas State

Texas State's three-way quarterback competition remains up for grabs

By Greg Luca
expressnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith three quarterbacks cycling through first-team snaps in practice, Texas State coach Jake Spavital sometimes forgets who is at the helm of the offense on any given play. Through the first nine days of fall camp, Bobcats quarterbacks Brady McBride, Tyler Vitt and Ty Evans have been on even footing, situating Spavital for one of the most difficult decisions on a starter that he’s faced in his coaching career.

NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Western Carolina coach John Peacock suddenly dies at 32 from COVID

COVID-19 continues to be a huge problem throughout the United States due to unvaccinated people and the Delta Variant, among other factors. Unfortunately, Western Carolina football assistant coach John Peacock has become the latest casualty. The program announced on Friday that Peacock suddenly passed away at just 32 years old.
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Justin Fields Is Injured.

Not the news anybody wanted to hear on Wednesday. After announcing that tackle Teven Jenkins would undergo back surgery, Chicago Bears' head coach Matt Nagy added that Justin Fields is injured. The quarterback is dealing with a groin injury and means he's going to be held back at practice today.
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

What’s up with Zach Harrison, Tyreke Smith, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, and Ohio State football’s defensive end depth? Buckeye Bits

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Larry Johnson has always prided himself on depth in Ohio State football’s defensive line room. His approach is to accumulate talent, develop it then put as much of it on the field as possible. He avoids player fatigue by rotating that depth throughout a game, allowing players to remain fresh. Opposing offensive linemen -- who must stay together as a unit -- wear down throughout a 60-minute game.
Lubbock, TXPosted by
The Associated Press

Texas Tech hoping old and new QBs revive offense for Wells

Texas Tech has brought a former Red Raiders quarterback back to the Lubbock campus to call the plays for a Pac-12 championship quarterback who is expected to run them. Third-year coach Matt Wells knew something had to change after a pair of four-win seasons with offenses not nearly up to par with what’s expected from Tech fans who have watched the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Kliff Kingsbury throw balls up and down the field.
SportsBleacher Report

Former LSU OL Coach James Cregg Admits Violating NCAA Rules in Lawsuit Against School

Former LSU offensive line coach James Cregg acknowledged violating NCAA rules while employed by the school in a lawsuit filed Wednesday. According to Glenn Guilbeau of the Lafayette Daily Advertiser, Cregg told an NCAA official in May he had given gear to a prospective recruit while visiting him, which was also against NCAA rules at the time, during a dead period for recruiting amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Release Quarterback On Sunday Morning

NFL teams need to get their rosters down to 80 players by this Tuesday. Sunday morning, the Cincinnati Bengals released five players, including a notable quarterback. The Bengals have released 25-year-old quarterback Eric Dungey. Dungey, an undrafted quarterback out of Syracuse in 2019, was a third-team All-ACC quarterback in 2018....
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

QB competition remains as Montrose's season opener nears

For senior Bridger Kurtz and sophomore Gage Wareham, one solid-to-perfect week of practice could be the push that gives either the opportunity to start under center Aug. 26 against Grand Junction Central, the season opener. Next week’s scrimmage and plenty of practice should give head coach Brett Mertens and his...
Arkansas StateCourier News

A-State's Hatcher, Blackman enjoying competition

JONESBORO — While Layne Hatcher and James Blackman are competing for the same starting job at Arkansas State, both quarterbacks say they’re also trying to help each other get better. Head coach Butch Jones said that approach reflects the character of ASU’s quarterbacks. Thank you for reading!. Please log in,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cincinnati Bengals Reportedly Get Crushing Injury News

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals lost rookie quarterback Joe Burrow to a season-ending injury. Burrow tore up his knee in a game against Washington. Less than a year later, the Bengals have reportedly suffered another crushing rookie injury blow. Joseph Ossai, a third-round NFL Draft pick, is reportedly set to...
College SportsNBC Sports

A quarterback competition and a returning starter at center mark Notre Dame’s preseason normalcy

It’s not just that Notre Dame had its first practice of the 2021 preseason, and it’s not just that Irish head coach Brian Kelly met with media members in person. Those are clear signs of Notre Dame football returning to a semblance of the proverbial normal, but even more stark proof that this season will proceed in a traditional fashion comes from a simple number.
College SportsSan Bernardino County Sun

UCLA’s offensive line has a strong bond, remains competitive

UCLA’s experience and maturity are expected to play a key role in the success the team will have this season. The Bruins’ offensive line remains one of its biggest strengths for 2021 and the future of the program. The line brought back needed depth with its top seven players all returning from 2020.
Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Chuck Landon: Who's the state's best quarterback, Wells or Doege?

Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday. Here is the opinion of the day. Who is the better FBS quarterback in West Virginia?. Is it West Virginia University’s veteran Jarret Doege? Or is it young Marshall University gunslinger Grant Wells?. As compelling questions go, this is a lot of fun. So, let’s...

