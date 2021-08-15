Cancel
Zeeland, MI

Young players asked to step up for Zeeland East this season

Holland Sentinel
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZEELAND — Joe Woodruff has not been given an easy task in year one at the helm of Zeeland East's football program. He steps into a program that has consistently put up impressive seasons. While that's still very much on the table in 2021, the Chix will have to develop young players and quickly. They head into the season with an inexperienced quarterback, with last year's QB Ethan Houghtaling moving on to play baseball at Western Michigan University. Plus, Andrew DeVries, who was slated to be the team's leader in the trenches, has moved out of the district.

