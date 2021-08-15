Mallory’s Forecast Update - Heating back up for the workweek!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a very pleasant mid-August weekend, temperatures are on the rise through the middle part of the workweek. Sunday starting off in the 50s and 60s, with showers and storms just off to the west of the WOWT viewing area. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies allowed temperatures to heat back into the 80s for the afternoon with winds from the SSE 7-15 mph. Humidity was slightly higher than what we experienced Saturday, with dew points in the 60s rather than the 50s.