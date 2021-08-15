Cancel
Pets

Cat of the Week

By KEIZERTIMES STAFF
keizertimes.com
 6 days ago

History: O'Malley is a domestic short hair flame point Siamese. He was found as a stray and was brought into the shelter. Preferred home: This cat prefers a quiet home. He is very affectionate and does well with other pets.

