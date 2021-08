If you’ve ever had neurotoxin or filler injections at a doctor’s office, you may have had your skin cleaned with hypochlorous acid before your treatment. New York dermatologist Doris Day, MD says it’s the main ingredient she uses for this purpose, as it is much gentler on skin—even in the most sensitive patients—than common alternatives like rubbing alcohol. However, the under-the-radar ingredient is now getting its 15 minutes of fame (and potentially many more) as word spreads about its benefits in both skin care and health care, as it can help protect against the dreaded COVID-19 virus AND maskne. Here’s what to know.