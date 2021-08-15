All Access: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley
Showtime is giving fight fans a deep dive into one of the most talked-about boxing matches of the year. Love it or hate it, the upcoming fight between YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is expected to draw massive interest and Showtime is doing everything in its power to fuel that big-fight feel. Paul and Woodley have received the “All Access” treatment for their Aug. 29 clash, a presentation typically reserved for the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez, and Conor McGregor.www.mmafighting.com
