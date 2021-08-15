Arrest made in 40-year-old Carmel cold case

CARMEL, Calif. (KION) UPDATE 8/16/2021 8:45 p.m.

Michael Scott Glazebrook was appointed a public defender and appeared in court for his arraignment on Monday. Glazebrook pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder for the death of Sonia Carmen Herok Stone.

Glazebrook lived his normal life in Seaside and was a school bus driver for the Salinas Unified High School District. The Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrested him for a 1981 homicide on Saturday. Sonia Stone, a single mother, was his neighbor at the time. The arrest left many residents including students in disbelief.

“That is very unsafe for your kids to be riding a bus with a murderer," said Kristal Gonzalez, a SUHSD student.

Detectives identified Stone's neighbor, Michael Scott Glazebrook, as the prime suspect. The then 25-year-old was arrested and went to trial, which resulted in a hung jury.

“A hung jury just happens when 12 jurors can't reach a unanimous verdict as to guilty or not guilty,” said Monterey County District Attorney, Matthew L’Heureux. “So that gives the DHS office the option to retry it if we choose to do so at that time we elected not to.”

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirms that their detectives began re-examining the case alongside Deputy District Attorney Matt L’Heureux late last year.

“The status of forensics has improved drastically between 1983 and 2021,” said District Attorney L’Heureux. “That is going to be an important part of the case that we have built against this suspect.”

As part of the investigation, evidence in the case file was subjected to DNA tests that were not available in the 80s. Glazebrook's DNA was found on the evidence.

“It’s always satisfying when you, when you get a positive match like that and bring justice for the family,” said Monterey County Sheriff Steve Bernal. “Stone's 44-year-old daughter was notified after the arrest and needless to say she was overcome with happiness that finally justice might come in this case.”

Glazebrook is now 65 years old and has been identified as a bus driver for the Salinas Unified High School District and a football coach. The Salinas Unified School District responded to the allegations stating, "The safety and security of our students is top priority. Once we were notified of the arrest, we began the process to place Mr. Glazebrook on administrative leave."

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Arras Wilson at 831-755-7203 or Detective Sergeant Bryan Hoskins at 831-755-3773.

PREVIOUS STORY: A man has been arrested in connection to a 40-year-old cold case.

In October of 1981, officers with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the home of Sonia Carmen Herok Stone, where they found the 30-year-old dead. It was determined that she had been murdered.

Detectives identified Stone's neighbor, Michael Scott Glazebrook, as the prime suspect. The then 25-year-old was arrested and went to trial, which resulted in a hung jury.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirms that their detectives began re-examining the case alongside Deputy District Attorney Matt L’Heureux late last year. As part of the investigation, evidence in the case file was subjected to DNA tests that were not available in the 80s. Glazebrook's DNA was found on the evidence.

The Monterey County Sheriff's Office says Glazebrook was arrested Saturday night.

The now 65-year-old suspect was booked into the Monterey County Jail. His bail has been set at $1,000,000.



The post Arrest made in 40-year-old Carmel cold case appeared first on KION546 .