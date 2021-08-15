Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield County, VA

Flood Advisory issued for Chesterfield, Dinwiddie by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Chesterfield; Dinwiddie The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for South Central Chesterfield County in central Virginia Northeastern Dinwiddie County in south central Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 700 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sutherland and Matoaca. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
City
Chesterfield, VA
County
Chesterfield County, VA
Chesterfield County, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Cars
City
Wakefield, VA
County
Dinwiddie County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#South Central#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Matoaca
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. orders commercial planes to help move Afghanistan evacuees

WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday ordered six commercial airlines to help transport people after their evacuation from Afghanistan as Washington sought to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans from Kabul. The Pentagon said it called up 18 commercial aircraft from...
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy