Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Rice by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 18:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Rice The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Rice County in central Kansas * Until 700 PM CDT. * At 600 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Geneseo, or 12 miles north of Lyons, moving south at 20 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lyons and Geneseo. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH