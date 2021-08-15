Cancel
Bedford County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford, Franklin, Roanoke by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 18:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. If on or near Smith Mountain Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Bedford; Franklin; Roanoke A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Roanoke, southwestern Bedford and northeastern Franklin Counties through 730 PM EDT At 700 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Westlake Corner, or 7 miles southwest of Moneta, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Rocky Mount Moneta Smith Mountain Lake State Park Chamblissburg Burnt Chimney Western Smith Mountain Lake and Union Hall. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

