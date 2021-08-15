Cancel
Halifax County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Halifax, Pittsylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-15 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 21:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning. Target Area: Halifax; Pittsylvania A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Caswell, southern Pittsylvania and southwestern Halifax Counties and the City of Danville through 915 PM EDT At 837 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Ringgold, or near Danville, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Danville Providence Blairs Turbeville Ingram Milton and Dry Fork. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

