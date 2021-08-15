Flash Flood Warning issued for Laurel by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-15 20:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-15 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Laurel The National Weather Service in Jackson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Laurel County in south central Kentucky * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 805 PM EDT, local law enforcement reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is already occurring in the London area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include London, Sublimity City, London-Corbin Airport, Pittsburg, Fariston, Levi Jackson S.P. and Maplesville. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED