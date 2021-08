Bregman (quadriceps) went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI for Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday. Bregman started at third base and played seven innings as planned for the first game of his second rehab assignment. That's part of the team's gradual plan to reintroduce the third baseman to game action, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle. Astros manager Dusty Baker has not divulged a projected number of games or plate appearances Bregman needs before rejoining Houston. While Bregman's away from the Astros, Aledmys Diaz is the primary fill-in at third base.