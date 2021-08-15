Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Dinner service slice thickness

By kevinbrode
thefreshloaf.com
 7 days ago

File this in the nice problem to have….. We continue to get asked about slicing for dinner service bread. Our current slicer is a regular 1/2” that we use for sandwich slices for the restaurants we service. When I think about a crusty, rustic loaf served with dinner, it is thicker than 1/2”. I believe I have seen that dinner slices are 3/4”. And, before I start on a quest to find a 3/4” slicer, I’d like some thoughts and experiences around rustic dinner breads, and their thickness, please. Think of breads served in a basket….

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Slicing#Food Drink#Standing Stone Bakery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Dish At Olive Garden According To Nearly 24% Of People

As the most popular Italian restaurant chain in America, Olive Garden does have its share of loyal fans that enjoy dining at the eatery with their loved ones. The brand even states on its website, "At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family." As such, the restaurant focuses on providing a range of food options for all its customers to share such as salads, soups, pastas, and much more.
RecipesFood52

Water Pie Was a Depression-Era Treat—Why Are People Into It Now?

The last gasp of summer is high time for pie making. Fruits that have spent months softening in the sun are at their best when paired with a flaky, buttery crust. But what if I were to tell you that recently, a certain pie caught my eye that needs no fruit at all? In fact, this pie requires so few ingredients that its main component is water.
Recipeseatwell101.com

8 Easy Ground Beef Recipe Ideas for Summer 

Ground Beef Recipe – Ground beef is a cheap and versatile ingredient that makes for the perfect weeknight meals, especially when you don’t want to spend hours in the kitchen in Summer. Easy to make and hearty, you’ll love every single bite of these ground beef recipes. Enjoy!. Ground Beef...
RecipesPosted by
FIRST For Women

This Tasty 3-Ingredient Cake Is the Perfect Weeknight Treat

How often do you finish a delicious dinner and find yourself jonesing for “a little something sweet”? Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of freshly baked cake, but most of us would like to avoid juggling a ton of ingredients to whip it up. Luckily, this simple recipe will satisfy those cravings for a homemade treat without the hassle!
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Peach Dump Cake

Dessert doesn’t get much easier than a dump cake. There’s no need to accumulate a pile of dishes and create a mess in the kitchen. True to its name, you literally just “dump” everything in a baking pan and pop it in the oven — although I like to think of it more as layering the ingredients and flavors.
Recipesluchito.com

Mexican Salad

Home | Recipes | Sides & Salads | Vegetarian Jump to recipe | Print. We love a good chopped salad at Gran Luchito and we really believe that they never have to be boring. This Mexican Salad recipe is proof of that and it can be served either as a main meal or as a side salad, with any protein you might be already cooking for your family. It’s perfect for those days when you feel like something a bit lighter, but still tasty.
Recipesrecipesgram.com

Delicious Earthquake Cake Recipe

Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. Ingredients:. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1...
Recipesrecipes.net

Mexican Cornbread Casserole Recipe

This Mexican cornbread casserole promises a fiesta of warm flavors with its layer of cheesy corn and ground beef base, covered with a crumbly cornbread. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Meat Base:. Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and red bell pepper; saute...
Chippewa County, WILeader-Telegram

Dinner in the Orchard on Tuesday

CHIPPEWA FALLS -- Dinner in the Orchard, a culinary collaboration with Bushel and a Peck, will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the orchard, 18444 Highway OO. The evening includes a farm-fresh dinner and a view overlooking rows of apple trees in the rolling hills of Chippewa County with orchard owners Lisa and Wayne Geist. Bushel and a Peck orchard is situated on a scenic ridge separating the Chippewa River Valley and the Eau Claire River Valley. The orchard was started over a century ago and now includes over 20,000 trees producing over 30 varieties of apples.
Recipesjamiesfeast.com

3-Ingredient Fudgy Chocolate Cake

This fudgy chocolate cake with only 3 ingredients is such a yummy dessert that does not require much time or effort to prepare it, which make is it ideal for all the beginners in the kitchen. Plus, you can make it 2-ingredient if you don’t have or want to put chocolate chips in the preparation! Isn’t it amazing?! Here are the instructions:
Food & Drinkslittlesugarsnaps.com

Cornflake Slices with Jam and Coconut

Cornflake slices combine cornflakes and coconut with a jammy centre. They are rustic yet utterly irresistible. These cornflake bars make a great alternative to flapjack. THIS POST CONTAINS AFFILIATE LINKS. AS AN AMAZON ASSOCIATE I EARN FROM QUALIFYING PURCHASES. These cornflake bars came to fruition whilst pondering what would happen...
Food & Drinksmy100yearoldhome.com

Late Summer Dinner on the Beach

I have created dinners on the beach three times previously. You can find the write-ups on my blog Dinner on the Beach with Solar Lanterns and Fall Dinner on the Beach and A Magical Dinner on the Beach. Each time I pounded tall poles into the sand which was not...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Moist Coconut Cupcakes Recipe

When it comes to coconut, you either love it or hate it. There's certainly a group of people out there who despise the taste and texture of coconut. And let us be clear: These treats are not for you. However, if you're someone who loves the big, bold, tropical flavor of coconut and you think the texture of this fruit is delicious, this recipe was truly made with you in mind.
Food & Drinksmerricksart.com

Back to School Dinner Ideas

Does your family do a special back to school dinner before school starts each year? Here are some back to school dinner ideas for themes, what to do, what to cook, and more. Every year we do a special back to school dinner, usually the night before school starts. It’s a fun way to celebrate our last day of summer and also talk about goals, set expectations for the year, talk about our theme for the year, and more. Today I wanted to share some back to school dinner ideas because I asked on Instagram if any of you do these kinds of special dinners, and many of you said you did not but loved the idea.
Corpus Christi, TXthebendmag.com

The Coastal Bend Slice Guide

There is something about a good old slice of pizza that just never gets old. While the Coastal Bend isn't necessarily known for pizza, that doesn't mean there aren't local spots serving up the best slices around. The next time you find yourself craving a piece of savory pie, try out one of these pizzerias!
Recipescookitonce.com

ZUCCHINI AND BACON SLICE

Prep time: 10 mins | Cook time: 40 mins | Total time: 50 mins | Yield: 9 SLICES. This is a super versatile dish with zucchini and bacon. A delightful meal perfect for breakfast, lunch, even dinner. And you can serve this hot or cold. INGREDIENTS. 2 Zucchini, grated. 1...
Amarillo, TXMyhighplains.com

Easy Dinners for Weeknights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Weeknights are getting busy, between school and sports and work and life, here are some easy recipes to make up beforehand or the day before to cook in the slow cooker. Slow Cooker Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwiches. Author: Sabrina Snyder. Ingredients. 3 chicken breasts boneless skinless.

Comments / 0

Community Policy