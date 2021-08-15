Dinner service slice thickness
File this in the nice problem to have….. We continue to get asked about slicing for dinner service bread. Our current slicer is a regular 1/2" that we use for sandwich slices for the restaurants we service. When I think about a crusty, rustic loaf served with dinner, it is thicker than 1/2". I believe I have seen that dinner slices are 3/4". And, before I start on a quest to find a 3/4" slicer, I'd like some thoughts and experiences around rustic dinner breads, and their thickness, please. Think of breads served in a basket….
