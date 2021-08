CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked for the public’s help identifying a suspect who attacked a woman and tried to rape her in Castro Valley last week. Authorities said the attack happened at around 1:15 a.m. last Thursday morning in the area of Castro Valley Boulevard and Mattox Road. The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media about the assault on Thursday, including images of the suspect illuminated by a flashlight that appeared to have been taken as deputies questioned him. Need Help: This suspect attacked and attempted to rape a woman in Castro Valley...